Crackdown on Illegal Immigration: Bangladeshis Arrested in India

Authorities in Maharashtra arrested three Bangladeshi women for illegal residency, lacking valid documents. In Meghalaya, BSF detained four Bangladeshi nationals and three Indian touts near the border. These incidents highlight ongoing efforts to combat unlawful immigration, as officials continue to investigate and prevent unauthorized entry into India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:25 IST
Commissionerate PRO Shailesh Salvi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a recent development, three Bangladeshi women have been apprehended in Thane, Maharashtra, for staying illegally without valid documentation, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The operation was executed based on information received by the Ulhasnagar Crime Branch, leading to their arrest in the jurisdiction of the Manpada police station. PRO Shailesh Salvi emphasized the ongoing nature of the investigation, highlighting the lack of necessary documents as the primary reason for the arrest.

In a separate incident, the Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya arrested four Bangladeshi nationals along with three Indian individuals acting as touts near the international boundary. The BSF's vigilant response was prompted by specific intelligence, leading to the interception near the East Khasi Hills District. The individuals reportedly planned to illegally settle in India with local assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

