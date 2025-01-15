Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0: Bridging Ancient Ties with Modern Celebrations

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has launched the registration portal for the third edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, a significant event celebrating the timeless connections between Tamil Nadu and Kashi. Scheduled from February 15 to 24 in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, the event will honor the contributions of Maharishi Agasthyar to Tamil culture and India's shared heritage.

During the launch, Minister Pradhan highlighted the Sangamam's role in strengthening civilizational ties and promoting the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event is expected to draw around 1,000 delegates from Tamil Nadu, categorized into groups like students, farmers, professionals, and women. A unique aspect this year is the inclusion of 200 students of Tamil origin from various Central Universities.

Organized by the Ministry of Education with IIT Madras and BHU as implementing agencies, Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0 promises an enriched experience with exhibitions, seminars, workshops, and cultural performances. Registrations are open on the portal until February 1, 2025, aiming to continue the legacy of previous successful editions.

