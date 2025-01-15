BJP's Power Play: Key Alliances Form Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections

In a strategic move ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Kailash Gahlot has officially submitted his nomination as the BJP candidate for Bijwasan. Gahlot, who previously served as a minister with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in November of last year, marking a significant shift in Delhi's political landscape.

Earlier today, the Bharatiya Janata Party revealed its lineup of star campaigners for the upcoming electoral battle. The list features key figures from the party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, and others. In a show of strength, Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states such as Yogi Adityanath and Devendra Fadnavis will also contribute to the campaign.

The BJP has simultaneously released its first list of 29 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February. Among these candidates are prominent names like National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam and former Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely. The February 5 elections, with votes counted on February 8, promise a fierce three-way contest as BJP, AAP, and Congress vie for dominance in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)