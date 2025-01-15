Left Menu

Wall Street Triumphs as Inflation and Bank Earnings Excite Investors

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher following lower-than-expected core inflation data for December, alongside enthusiastic investor responses to strong quarterly earnings from top U.S. banks. This positive sentiment led to significant gains in the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite indices at the opening bell.

In a promising start to the day, Wall Street's main indexes surged on Wednesday. This uptick came as investors responded positively to the latest core inflation data, which indicated a slower rise than anticipated for December.

Adding to the optimistic market mood were robust quarterly earnings reports from major U.S. banks, further fueling the upward trajectory.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 409.5 points or 0.96%, reaching 42,927.76. The S&P 500 saw an increase of 62.3 points or 1.07%, hitting 5,905.21, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced by 305.9 points or 1.61%, standing at 19,350.313.

