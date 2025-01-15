Rajnath Singh Calls for Transformative Modernization of India's Armed Forces

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the urgent need for India's military to transform into a modern warfare force, given the increasing use of unconventional strategies in today's global conflicts. Speaking in Pune during the Army Day celebrations, Singh pointed out that future conflicts will be more violent and unpredictable, driven by non-state actors and terrorism.

Singh emphasized the importance of accelerating the Armed Forces' modernization to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. He noted that the Ministry of Defence is focused on equipping the military with the latest technologies through self-reliance while prioritizing cyber, space, and information warfare.

The Defence Minister underscored India's progress towards self-sufficiency in defence manufacturing, with domestic production reaching record levels recently. Singh announced that 2025 will be marked as the Year of Reforms within the Ministry of Defence, focusing on military modernization. Additionally, he laid the foundation for a new Army Paralympic Node in Pune, aiming to inspire specially-abled soldiers across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)