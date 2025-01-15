Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Unveils Bold Poverty Eradication and Energy Transformation Initiatives

Madhya Pradesh's cabinet led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav approved the 'Garib Kalyan Mission' to eradicate poverty by 2028 and solar rooftop plants under the 'PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.' Additionally, they supported fish farming through the 'Mukhyamantri Machhua Samridhi Yojana' and enhanced police infrastructure.

In a significant cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the government of Madhya Pradesh launched the ambitious 'Garib Kalyan Mission' aimed at eradicating poverty across the state by the year 2028. The mission focuses on enhancing the livelihoods of economically disadvantaged groups through measures like the Multi-Dimensional Poverty Index (MDPI).

The Garib Kalyan Mission targets crucial areas such as maternal health, secondary education, and financial inclusion, with an emphasis on community empowerment and the synergistic implementation of government schemes. Additionally, the cabinet approved the installation of solar rooftop plants in governmental buildings, set to operate mission-based by 2025 under the 'PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana'.

Further developments included the extension of the 'Mukhyamantri Machhua Samridhi Yojana' for fish farming support, the approval of a police infrastructure upgrade, and the installation of Integrative Police Call Centre system enhancements, advancing the state's commitment to sustainable development and public safety.

