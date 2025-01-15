Left Menu

Congress Targets AAP Over Alleged Liquor Scam: AAP's Credibility Under Fire

Sandeep Dikshit from Congress criticizes AAP, alleging involvement in a liquor scam and highlighting a court's remark about AAP's dishonesty. With ED's prosecution of Kejriwal and Sisodia approved, Dikshit likens AAP to 'Car-o-Bar'. Hardeep Singh Puri predicts BJP success in upcoming Delhi elections amid anti-incumbency sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:13 IST
Congress Targets AAP Over Alleged Liquor Scam: AAP's Credibility Under Fire
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit launched a fierce attack against the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday, accusing them of involvement in an alleged liquor scam. Dikshit referred to a court's remark about AAP withholding the CAG report as evidence of their 'dishonesty'. He likened the party's situation to a 'Car-o-Bar', alleging they are entangled in a web of corruption.

Dikshit responded to the recent approval by the Centre for the Enforcement Directorate to prosecute Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia under money laundering charges related to the excise policy case. He underscored a CAG report highlighting a 2,000 crore rupee scam in just six months, projecting potential massive losses if the scheme had continued.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri expressed confidence in the BJP's chances in the coming Delhi elections, predicting the end of 'AAP-da' on February 5. He criticized Kejriwal's credibility, pointing to broken promises and alleged personal corruption while highlighting the party's candidate announcements for the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

