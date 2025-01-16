Escalating Tensions: Energy Targets Under Fire

Russian military strikes on energy infrastructure in western Ukraine were reportedly in response to actions involving Western-supplied weapons, according to the Russian Defence Ministry on Thursday.

The ministry announced a successful strike on a significant gas storage facility located in Stryi, western Ukraine.

This counter-action followed Ukraine's deployment of U.S. ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles, alongside an attempted Ukrainian assault in Russia's Krasnodar region aimed at disrupting gas supplies via the Turkstream pipeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)