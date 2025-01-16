Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Energy Targets Under Fire

In retaliation to Ukrainian military actions using Western weapons, Russia launched strikes against western Ukraine's energy infrastructure, specifically targeting a gas storage facility in Stryi. This move comes as a response to Ukraine's use of U.S. ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles, and a thwarted attack in Russia's Krasnodar region.

Updated: 16-01-2025 03:28 IST
Russian military strikes on energy infrastructure in western Ukraine were reportedly in response to actions involving Western-supplied weapons, according to the Russian Defence Ministry on Thursday.

The ministry announced a successful strike on a significant gas storage facility located in Stryi, western Ukraine.

This counter-action followed Ukraine's deployment of U.S. ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles, alongside an attempted Ukrainian assault in Russia's Krasnodar region aimed at disrupting gas supplies via the Turkstream pipeline.

