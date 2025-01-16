China Tightens Grip on Strategic Exports

China's commerce ministry has announced plans to bolster export controls, a significant move in the global trade arena. By 2025, the country aims to expand its control list, including more dual-use and strategic resources.

The announcement, made on Thursday, suggests the addition of key strategic resources at an appropriate time, reflecting China's focus on protecting and controlling essential materials.

This decision is poised to alter trade dynamics, potentially affecting international markets and partnerships as China seeks to strengthen its grip on critical exports.

