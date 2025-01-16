Binod Kumar Steers Indian Bank into a New Era

In a significant leadership change, Indian Bank has appointed Binod Kumar as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. This announcement marks the end of Shanti Lal Jain's tenure.

Previously, Kumar served as Executive Director at Punjab National Bank where he managed corporate banking, treasury division, and international finance, among other crucial departments.

Kumar's extensive banking career, spanning over three decades, has endowed him with the expertise to guide Indian Bank towards augmenting its market presence and fostering deeper customer relationships, as outlined in a press release by the bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)