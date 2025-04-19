Left Menu

BJP Distances Itself from MPs' Criticism of Judiciary

The BJP has disavowed remarks made by its MPs, Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma, criticizing the Supreme Court and Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna. Party President J P Nadda stated these views were personal and not endorsed by the BJP, emphasizing the party's respect for the judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 23:51 IST
BJP Distances Itself from MPs' Criticism of Judiciary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP officially distanced itself from critical remarks made by its members of parliament, Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma, aimed at the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna. The party's president, J P Nadda, clarified that these comments were merely personal opinions and not representative of the party's stance.

In a statement on social media platform X, Nadda emphasized, 'The BJP has nothing to do with the comments of MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on the judiciary and the chief justice. This is their personal comments but the BJP neither agrees with them nor does it ever support such remarks.' He reiterated that the party consistently respects the judiciary and adheres to its decisions as an essential component of India's democratic framework.

Nadda further instructed Dubey and Sharma, as well as other party leaders, to refrain from making such controversial statements. This response follows Dubey's earlier critique suggesting the redundancy of legislative bodies if the Supreme Court were to assume the role of lawmaking. Dubey also specifically criticized CJI Khanna in his remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025