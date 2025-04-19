BJP Distances Itself from MPs' Criticism of Judiciary

The BJP officially distanced itself from critical remarks made by its members of parliament, Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma, aimed at the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna. The party's president, J P Nadda, clarified that these comments were merely personal opinions and not representative of the party's stance.

In a statement on social media platform X, Nadda emphasized, 'The BJP has nothing to do with the comments of MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on the judiciary and the chief justice. This is their personal comments but the BJP neither agrees with them nor does it ever support such remarks.' He reiterated that the party consistently respects the judiciary and adheres to its decisions as an essential component of India's democratic framework.

Nadda further instructed Dubey and Sharma, as well as other party leaders, to refrain from making such controversial statements. This response follows Dubey's earlier critique suggesting the redundancy of legislative bodies if the Supreme Court were to assume the role of lawmaking. Dubey also specifically criticized CJI Khanna in his remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)