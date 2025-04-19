Britain Calls for Lasting Ceasefire in Ukraine
Britain has called on Russia to commit to a full ceasefire in Ukraine, criticizing a 30-hour Easter truce declared by President Putin. The UK emphasizes the importance of real peace efforts, supporting Washington's stance on halting peace talks unless parties show readiness to end the conflict.
In a decisive call for action, Britain has pressed Russia to agree to a comprehensive ceasefire in Ukraine, criticizing a mere 30-hour pause as insufficient. The appeal follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a unilateral Easter ceasefire, which has not convinced critics of Moscow's commitment to peace.
The United Kingdom echoed Washington's warning that ongoing peace talks could collapse unless both Russia and Ukraine show genuine willingness to cease hostilities. This diplomatic pressure underscores the urgency felt by Western powers in resolving the protracted conflict.
The UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office stated, "Now is the moment for Putin to show he is serious about peace by ending his horrible invasion." Britain insists that only a lasting cessation of violence can pave the way for stable and fair negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
