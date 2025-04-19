Avesh Khan's Heroics Lead to a Thrilling Victory for Lucknow Super Giants
Pacer Avesh Khan's brilliant performance in the death overs ensured Lucknow Super Giants' thrilling two-run win over Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match. A tight bowling spell and crucial wickets in the final overs turned the game for LSG, preventing the Royals from capitalizing on a promising start.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-04-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 23:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Pacer Avesh Khan showcased remarkable composure in the death overs, orchestrating Lucknow Super Giants' thrilling two-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in a gripping IPL encounter on Saturday.
With Rajasthan at 156 for 2 and needing just 25 runs from the last three overs, Khan delivered a pivotal spell, taking two crucial wickets and defending nine runs in the final over.
This victory handed the Royals their fourth consecutive loss, despite a formidable start led by Yashasvi Jaiswal's 74 runs and 14-year-old debutant Vaibhav Suryavanshi's entertaining 34-run innings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The Mentorship of Rahul Dravid: A Journey of Growth for Yashasvi Jaiswal
When Cricket Bridged Borders: Modi Meets 1996 Sri Lankan Champions
PM Modi Hails 1996 Sri Lankan World Cup Triumph: An Iconic Cricket Connection
Rinku Singh Serves Cricket Tales Over Kolkata Biryani on 'Knight Bite'
Sri Lanka's Legacy in Cricket: Foreshadowing T20