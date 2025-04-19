Avesh Khan's Heroics Lead to a Thrilling Victory for Lucknow Super Giants

Pacer Avesh Khan showcased remarkable composure in the death overs, orchestrating Lucknow Super Giants' thrilling two-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in a gripping IPL encounter on Saturday.

With Rajasthan at 156 for 2 and needing just 25 runs from the last three overs, Khan delivered a pivotal spell, taking two crucial wickets and defending nine runs in the final over.

This victory handed the Royals their fourth consecutive loss, despite a formidable start led by Yashasvi Jaiswal's 74 runs and 14-year-old debutant Vaibhav Suryavanshi's entertaining 34-run innings.

