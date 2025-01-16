Sanctions Wave: Russian Oil Docks at Chinese Port Amid U.S. Restrictions

A tanker sanctioned by the U.S. is currently offloading Russian oil at a Shandong Port Group facility in East China, according to LSEG Eikon shipping data. This event comes in the wake of new restrictions against Russian oil trading, highlighting the tensions in global energy supply.

This discharging marks the first occurrence since the sanctions were announced last week, taking place in Shandong province. Known for hosting many independent Chinese refineries, the region has been a significant importer of Russian crude. Industry watchers are keenly observing the situation to gauge the implementation and impact of these sanctions.

The imposed sanctions provide a grace period for cargoes loaded before January 10 and unloaded by March 12, yet some traders have paused shipments to evaluate risks. The Aframax-sized tanker, Mermar, carrying 80,000 metric tons of Russian ESPO Blend crude, docked at Longkou port, drawing attention for its ties to broader geopolitical disputes affecting oil supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)