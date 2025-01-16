Left Menu

Sanctions Wave: Russian Oil Docks at Chinese Port Amid U.S. Restrictions

A Panama-flagged tanker is unloading Russian oil at a Chinese port despite recent U.S. sanctions targeting such vessels. This marks the first discharge since the sanctions' imposition, and the event is under industry scrutiny. The tanker is part of Russia's shadow fleet bypassing sanctions to maintain oil revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:35 IST
Sanctions Wave: Russian Oil Docks at Chinese Port Amid U.S. Restrictions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tanker sanctioned by the U.S. is currently offloading Russian oil at a Shandong Port Group facility in East China, according to LSEG Eikon shipping data. This event comes in the wake of new restrictions against Russian oil trading, highlighting the tensions in global energy supply.

This discharging marks the first occurrence since the sanctions were announced last week, taking place in Shandong province. Known for hosting many independent Chinese refineries, the region has been a significant importer of Russian crude. Industry watchers are keenly observing the situation to gauge the implementation and impact of these sanctions.

The imposed sanctions provide a grace period for cargoes loaded before January 10 and unloaded by March 12, yet some traders have paused shipments to evaluate risks. The Aframax-sized tanker, Mermar, carrying 80,000 metric tons of Russian ESPO Blend crude, docked at Longkou port, drawing attention for its ties to broader geopolitical disputes affecting oil supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025