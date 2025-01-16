Morgan Stanley's Strategic Growth: Eye on Dividends and M&A
Morgan Stanley's CEO, Ted Pick, announced plans to continue growing dividends and opportunistic stock repurchases. CFO Sharon Yeshaya anticipates a robust and diversified M&A pipeline by 2025, surpassing previous years. The strength of the current M&A pipeline is unprecedented in the last five to ten years.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 20:27 IST
Morgan Stanley's CEO, Ted Pick, announced that the company plans to prudently grow dividends and opportunistically repurchase stock, signaling a strategic approach to shareholder returns.
During a conference call, CFO Sharon Yeshaya projected a robust and diversified mergers and acquisitions (M&A) pipeline in 2025, likely to outpace recent years.
The CEO emphasized that the current M&A pipeline is the strongest it has been in the last five to ten years, highlighting significant growth potential in the foreseeable future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement