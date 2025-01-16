Morgan Stanley's Strategic Growth: Eye on Dividends and M&A

Morgan Stanley's CEO, Ted Pick, announced that the company plans to prudently grow dividends and opportunistically repurchase stock, signaling a strategic approach to shareholder returns.

During a conference call, CFO Sharon Yeshaya projected a robust and diversified mergers and acquisitions (M&A) pipeline in 2025, likely to outpace recent years.

The CEO emphasized that the current M&A pipeline is the strongest it has been in the last five to ten years, highlighting significant growth potential in the foreseeable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)