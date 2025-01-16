Left Menu

Morgan Stanley's Strategic Growth: Eye on Dividends and M&A

Morgan Stanley's CEO, Ted Pick, announced plans to continue growing dividends and opportunistic stock repurchases. CFO Sharon Yeshaya anticipates a robust and diversified M&A pipeline by 2025, surpassing previous years. The strength of the current M&A pipeline is unprecedented in the last five to ten years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 20:27 IST
Morgan Stanley's Strategic Growth: Eye on Dividends and M&A
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Morgan Stanley's CEO, Ted Pick, announced that the company plans to prudently grow dividends and opportunistically repurchase stock, signaling a strategic approach to shareholder returns.

During a conference call, CFO Sharon Yeshaya projected a robust and diversified mergers and acquisitions (M&A) pipeline in 2025, likely to outpace recent years.

The CEO emphasized that the current M&A pipeline is the strongest it has been in the last five to ten years, highlighting significant growth potential in the foreseeable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025