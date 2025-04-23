Left Menu

Rallis India Highlights Steady Revenue and Strategic Growth Amid Quarterly Loss

Rallis India, an agricultural inputs company under Tata Chemicals, reported a Rs 32 crore loss for Q4 ending March 31, an increase from the Rs 21 crore loss last year. Despite flat revenue, strategic growth in domestic markets and innovation in products are emphasized for future expansion.

Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:10 IST
Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals specializing in agricultural inputs, recently announced a Rs 32 crore loss for the quarter ending March 31, marking an increase from the Rs 21 crore loss reported in the same period last year. This was disclosed in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The company's revenue from operations remained almost unchanged at Rs 430 crore, slightly down from Rs 436 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. For the financial year 2024-25, Rallis India reported a profit after tax of Rs 125 crore and total revenue of Rs 2,663 crore.

Rallis India is looking towards strengthening its domestic market share and expanding its product line in exports and CSM business. The company's shares saw a 3.53% uptick, closing at Rs 253.90 on the BSE.

