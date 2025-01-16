Goldman Sachs Faces Penalty Over Unnotified Investment Deal

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has imposed a Rs 40 lakh penalty on Goldman Sachs AIF's investment manager, Goldman Sachs (India) Alternative Investment Management Pvt Ltd (GS AIMPL). This decision comes as a result of GS AIMPL's failure to notify the regulatory body about a more than four-year-old deal involving Biocon Biologics.

The CCI scrutinized the transaction in which Goldman Sachs AIF Scheme-1 acquired optionally convertible debentures issued by Biocon Biologics. Such debentures, upon conversion, would allow GS AIMPL to gain a 3.81 per cent stake and access to key company information, exceeding typical shareholder rights.

Despite Goldman Sachs AIMPL's claims that the transaction was an ordinary investment, the CCI ruled that the strategic rights involved necessitated pre-notification under the Competition Act. Consequently, a penalty was levied under Section 43A, highlighting regulatory expectations for transparency in investment activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)