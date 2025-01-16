Left Menu

Global Markets Juggle Inflation Signals and Economic Data

Global equities rose on Thursday as Wall Street stocks fluctuated and U.S. Treasury yields fell due to mixed economic data and Federal Reserve commentary. Investors monitored economic indicators and policy directions, including Trump's tax cut extensions and possible trade regulation impacts.

Updated: 16-01-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 23:15 IST
Global equities saw an upward trend on Thursday, with Wall Street stocks exhibiting volatility and U.S. Treasury yields declining. The financial movements were influenced by a combination of mixed economic data and Federal Reserve discussions about potential interest rate cuts.

While data showed a U.S. retail sales increase, it fell short of expectations, contributing to a choppy market reaction. Investors remained cautious, particularly with looming uncertainties around Trump's 2017 tax cuts and tariff policies potentially affecting inflation.

Meanwhile, major stock indices registered minor fluctuations, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq showing varying degrees of gains and losses. Currency markets also responded, highlighted by a weakened dollar against the yen and euro dynamics, as traders anticipated a potential interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

