Gujarat Leads With Green Energy: Transforming Animal Waste into Wealth

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil held a pivotal meeting discussing the establishment of Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants in Gujarat's dairy industry. The initiative aims to transform cattle dung into sustainable energy and organic manure, benefiting the rural economy and advancing India's green energy goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 23:40 IST
Gujarat Leads With Green Energy: Transforming Animal Waste into Wealth
In a landmark initiative, Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil convened a crucial meeting with leaders of Gujarat's dairy cooperatives to discuss the transformative potential of Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants.

The initiative seeks to convert cattle dung and organic waste into sustainable energy sources and organic manure, aligning with the government's objective of turning waste into wealth. Patil highlighted the dairy sector's critical role in energy efficiency, noting its potential to reduce carbon footprints while offering new income avenues like carbon credits.

During the meeting, plans were unveiled for partnerships between cooperatives, private firms, and government bodies to drive funding and technology transfers. A significant outcome was the pledge to establish over 20 CBG plants and 30,000 biogas units, with a projected investment of Rs 1,000 crore, setting Gujarat as a model for clean energy in the dairy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

