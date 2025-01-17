China's Pork Production Decline: A Shift in the Global Meat Landscape

China's pork production witnessed a decline in 2024 for the first time after a three-year rise, according to official data released on Friday. This change comes as livestock companies lowered slaughter rates amid a surplus of hogs and sluggish meat demand. The world's leading pork-producer recorded 57.06 million metric tons in 2024, marking a 1.5% drop from 2023's 57.94 million tons, the second highest on record.

The data revealed a decrease in hog slaughter numbers as farmers processed 702.56 million hogs in 2024, a 3.3% reduction from the previous year. Despite the typical winter surge in pork and cured meat consumption, this trend remained unchanged, making China accountable for about half of the global pork consumption.

In the fourth quarter, pork production fell by 1.8% year-on-year to 14.66 million metric tons, continuing a downward trajectory for the fourth consecutive quarter. Despite lukewarm demand, some companies increased production during this period after inventory and cost reductions led to profitability. Looking ahead to 2025, leading hog producers like Wen's Foodstuff Group and New Hope expect to hike slaughter rates after a cautious 2024 approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)