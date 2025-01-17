Left Menu

China's Pork Production Decline: A Shift in the Global Meat Landscape

China's pork production decreased in 2024 after three years of growth, with a 1.5% drop to 57.06 million metric tons. Slaughter rates declined due to ample hog supply and low meat demand. Despite decreased herd size, productivity improvements may maintain hog supply in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 08:49 IST
China's Pork Production Decline: A Shift in the Global Meat Landscape

China's pork production witnessed a decline in 2024 for the first time after a three-year rise, according to official data released on Friday. This change comes as livestock companies lowered slaughter rates amid a surplus of hogs and sluggish meat demand. The world's leading pork-producer recorded 57.06 million metric tons in 2024, marking a 1.5% drop from 2023's 57.94 million tons, the second highest on record.

The data revealed a decrease in hog slaughter numbers as farmers processed 702.56 million hogs in 2024, a 3.3% reduction from the previous year. Despite the typical winter surge in pork and cured meat consumption, this trend remained unchanged, making China accountable for about half of the global pork consumption.

In the fourth quarter, pork production fell by 1.8% year-on-year to 14.66 million metric tons, continuing a downward trajectory for the fourth consecutive quarter. Despite lukewarm demand, some companies increased production during this period after inventory and cost reductions led to profitability. Looking ahead to 2025, leading hog producers like Wen's Foodstuff Group and New Hope expect to hike slaughter rates after a cautious 2024 approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
3
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025