Left Menu

China's Coal-Power Conundrum: Navigating Energy Demands Amidst Decarbonization Efforts

Despite expectations of peaking, China's coal-powered thermal generation increased by 1.5% in 2024, amid lower hydropower output and rising demand. Analysts point to challenges in power sector decarbonization, though forecasts suggest renewable power could meet 2025's new demand growth, helping China reach peak emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 08:56 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 08:56 IST
China's Coal-Power Conundrum: Navigating Energy Demands Amidst Decarbonization Efforts

Coal-powered thermal generation in China rose by 1.5% in 2024, defying predictions of a peak. The growth, although the slowest in nine years absent the COVID-19 pandemic years, underscores challenges in reducing coal reliance while accommodating the country's growing power demands for industrial and electrification purposes.

Power emissions are crucial in China's decarbonisation strategy amidst its economic shift towards electrification, including electric vehicles. Last year's thermal power output of 6.34 trillion kWh was driven by high demand, even as December numbers showed a decrease, and came amid unexpectedly low hydropower generation and a record-setting hot summer.

While analysts attribute full-year growth to reduced hydropower output and high temperatures, future forecasts suggest that renewables may suffice for upcoming power demand. Greenpeace anticipates this would allow China's power sector to reach peak emissions by 2025, aligning with broader decarbonization goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
3
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025