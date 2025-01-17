Left Menu

Dense Fog and Poor Air Quality Disrupt Northern India Travel

Thick fog in Northern India has severely disrupted train services, causing long delays for passengers, while air quality in Delhi remains low with AQI levels in many areas categorized as 'poor.' The situation highlights ongoing environmental challenges during the region's winter months.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Northern Indian region is grappling with dense fog that has led to substantial disruptions in train schedules, leaving passengers stranded and frustrated. The situation is exacerbated during the peak winter season, where thick fog regularly impacts transportation systems.

Reports from Indian Railways indicate significant delays, with the Unchahar Express (14217) being 215 minutes behind schedule as of 6:00 AM on Friday. The Kaifiyat Express (12225) trails by 178 minutes, and the Prayagraj Express (12418) and Vikramshila Express (12367) are delayed by 110 and 119 minutes, respectively.

Further delays include a 240-minute setback for the AP Express (20805) and 109 minutes for the RKMP NZM SF Express (12155). Concurrently, Delhi's air quality remains troubling, with high AQI readings like 390 in Vivek Vihar. In contrast, areas such as Mandir Marg and Sri Aurobindo Marg show moderate levels, reflecting broader environmental challenges in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

