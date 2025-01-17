Left Menu

Manish Sisodia's Assets Surge Ahead of Delhi Elections

Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia has seen his assets significantly rise over five years, as revealed in his election affidavit. Despite pending criminal charges, Sisodia's financial gains have drawn attention as he files for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, amidst a three-way political contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 10:11 IST
Former Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Manish Sisodia, AAP's candidate from Jangpura, has reported a substantial increase in his assets over the past five years, according to election nomination documents filed recently. This revelation comes as the Delhi political scene heats up for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Sisodia's affidavit highlights a rise in his movable assets to Rs 34.43 lakh from Rs 4.74 lakh since 2020, while his wife Seema's assets grew from Rs 2.66 lakh to Rs 12.87 lakh during the same period. The couple, however, faces a Rs 1.5 crore education loan debt. Despite these financial disclosures, he is currently battling six unproven criminal cases.

Additionally, Sisodia owns property valued at Rs 23 lakh in Ghaziabad, and his wife has a flat worth Rs 70 lakh in Mayur Vihar. With Delhi's assembly polls set for February 5, against opponents BJP and Congress, the political dynamics promise a thrilling electoral contest. AAP, having previously dominated by securing 62 seats, aims to maintain its stronghold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

