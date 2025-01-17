Kerala Assembly's 13th Session: Governor Unveils 'Nava Keralam' Vision

The 13th session of the 15th Kerala Assembly started on Friday, marked by a policy address from Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. As he commenced his address, Arlekar expressed pride and happiness, underscoring this significant occasion.

Governor Arlekar praised the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government for their dedication to realizing 'Nava Keralam.' He emphasized the administration's commitment to developing high-quality infrastructure, a knowledge-based economy, and providing quality education and healthcare, while aiming to eliminate extreme poverty, despite limited resources.

Arlekar highlighted Kerala's developmental strides, noting international and domestic acclaim, yet stressed the government's resolve to achieve more. The assembly's schedule includes 27 response sessions, beginning with the discussion on the Governor's address and the State Budget presentation set for February 7.

