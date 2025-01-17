Left Menu

Kerala Assembly's 13th Session: Governor Unveils 'Nava Keralam' Vision

The 13th session of the 15th Kerala Assembly commenced with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's address highlighting the LDF government's commitment to 'Nava Keralam.' Key sessions will include the State Budget presentation on February 7, with discussions slated through March 28, driving Kerala's development agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 10:14 IST
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar delivering his policy address at Kerala Assembly (Photo/Sabha TV). Image Credit: ANI
The 13th session of the 15th Kerala Assembly started on Friday, marked by a policy address from Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. As he commenced his address, Arlekar expressed pride and happiness, underscoring this significant occasion.

Governor Arlekar praised the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government for their dedication to realizing 'Nava Keralam.' He emphasized the administration's commitment to developing high-quality infrastructure, a knowledge-based economy, and providing quality education and healthcare, while aiming to eliminate extreme poverty, despite limited resources.

Arlekar highlighted Kerala's developmental strides, noting international and domestic acclaim, yet stressed the government's resolve to achieve more. The assembly's schedule includes 27 response sessions, beginning with the discussion on the Governor's address and the State Budget presentation set for February 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

