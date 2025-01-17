Left Menu

PM Modi Inaugurates Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Highlights India's Future-Ready Automotive Industry

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, emphasizing India's thriving and future-ready automotive sector. Remembering industry legends Ratan Tata and Osamu Suzuki, Modi highlighted advancements in green technologies and initiatives under the Make in India initiative, predicting an increase in global and domestic demand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: @NarendraModi). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially launched the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on Friday, underscoring the optimism surrounding the future of mobility in India. He praised the Indian automotive industry as both impressive and poised for future growth.

In his address, PM Modi commemorated legendary figures Ratan Tata and Osamu Suzuki for their contributions to the auto sector's growth, stressing that their legacy continues to inspire the industry.

Highlighting India's burgeoning automotive sector, which has seen a 12% growth in recent years, Modi attributed the success to the 'Make in India' initiative and PLI scheme which have bolstered exports and job creation. He also shed light on India's focus on eco-friendly technologies, including EVs, hydrogen, and biofuels, aiming to reduce fossil fuel imports.

The Expo, themed 'Beyond Boundaries: Co-creating Future Automotive Value Chain,' is geared towards fostering collaboration and global innovation. It spans three venues and includes numerous conferences and pavilions, aiming to connect the global mobility value chain.

Coordinated by the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India alongside industry partners, the Expo seeks to showcase India's centrality in the global automotive landscape and emphasize sustainable advancements and collaborations.

