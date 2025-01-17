Left Menu

Kejriwal Pledges Free Bus and Discounted Metro Travel for Delhi Students

Arvind Kejriwal announced plans to provide free bus travel and offer a 50% metro fare discount for male students if the AAP returns to power in Delhi. This initiative aims to alleviate financial burdens on students and promote education accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 12:43 IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to ease the financial strain on Delhi's students, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal promised free bus travel and a 50% concession on metro fares for male students if the AAP retains power in the upcoming city elections.

Currently, the Delhi Transport Corporation offers free bus travel for women across all bus services. Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, advocating for a 50% student discount on metro fares, emphasizing the shared responsibility of the Delhi and Central governments in the metro's funding.

This announcement comes as the city prepares for assembly elections on February 5, with AAP and BJP declaring candidates for all key constituencies. The vote counting is due on February 8, setting the stage for a closely watched electoral battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

