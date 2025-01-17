Left Menu

Uttarakhand Partners with Icelandic Firm for Geothermal Energy Revolution

Uttarakhand and Iceland's Varkis Consulting Engineers inked an MoU to explore geothermal energy, with the virtual presence of CM Pushkar Dhami and Icelandic Ambassador Dr. Benedict Hoskulsson. The partnership aims for renewable energy goals, backed by Iceland's expertise and India's key ministries' approvals.

Uttarakhand Govt signs MoU with Iceland's firm for geothermal energy development (Photo/CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
In a groundbreaking move towards sustainable energy solutions, the Government of Uttarakhand has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Iceland's Varkis Consulting Engineers. The agreement, inked at the Secretariat with the virtual presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Icelandic Ambassador Dr. Benedict Hoskulsson, focuses on the exploration and development of geothermal energy in the Indian state.

Chief Minister Dhami hailed the MoU as a significant milestone for both Uttarakhand and India, marking progress in energy security and sustainable development. The initiative promises to not only achieve clean and renewable energy goals but also ensure environmental safety while paving the way for inclusive growth. Iceland's leadership in geothermal energy will be instrumental, with the state hoping to emerge as a key player in this sector.

Importantly, the MoU has received the green light from three major Indian ministries: Environment, Forest and Climate Change, New and Renewable Energy, and External Affairs. Iceland will bear the cost of studying the feasibility of geothermal energy, and assessments have already identified about 40 potential sites in Uttarakhand. With its global expertise, Varkis Consulting Engineers is poised to drive the efficient development of geothermal projects in the region, said sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

