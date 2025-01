Massive Fire at Moss Landing Battery Plant Sparks Evacuations

A significant fire broke out at the Vistra Corp's Moss Landing power plant's battery facility in Monterey County, California, triggering immediate evacuations on Thursday afternoon.

According to Monterey County Sheriff's office, the fire originated in a building filled with lithium-ion batteries, consuming about 40% of it by Thursday evening. Notably, this facility is one of the world's largest battery storage sites.

All site personnel evacuated safely, and no injuries have been reported so far. Fire staff decided to let the building and its contents burn, instead of active suppression. Adjacent Tesla battery facilities remained unaffected, though some nearby roads, including Highway 1, were temporarily closed.

