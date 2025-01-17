Kerala Legislative Assembly: Navigating Fiscal Challenges and Building Nava Keralam

The Kerala Legislative Assembly's 13th session kicked off on a note of fiscal concern, as Governor Rajendra Arlekar delivered his maiden address highlighting financial hurdles faced by the state.

The Governor pointed to a decrease in the state's share from the central divisible pool, from 3.875% under the 10th Finance Commission to 1.925% under the 15th Finance Commission. This has compounded issues arising from the cessation of GST compensation and revenue deficit grants.

Arlekar aspires to build 'Nava Keralam', focusing on high-quality infrastructure and a knowledge-based economy, despite recent natural disasters. The assembly session includes crucial discussions on fiscal frameworks and the upcoming State Budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)