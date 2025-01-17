Left Menu

Kerala Legislative Assembly: Navigating Fiscal Challenges and Building Nava Keralam

The 13th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly commenced with Governor Arlekar acknowledging fiscal challenges due to reduced central grants. Despite adversities, Kerala aims to progress with the 'Nava Keralam' vision. Discussions on fiscal policies, including the upcoming State Budget, are set for the assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 14:33 IST
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar delivering his policy address at Kerala Assembly (Photo/Sabha TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Legislative Assembly's 13th session kicked off on a note of fiscal concern, as Governor Rajendra Arlekar delivered his maiden address highlighting financial hurdles faced by the state.

The Governor pointed to a decrease in the state's share from the central divisible pool, from 3.875% under the 10th Finance Commission to 1.925% under the 15th Finance Commission. This has compounded issues arising from the cessation of GST compensation and revenue deficit grants.

Arlekar aspires to build 'Nava Keralam', focusing on high-quality infrastructure and a knowledge-based economy, despite recent natural disasters. The assembly session includes crucial discussions on fiscal frameworks and the upcoming State Budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)

