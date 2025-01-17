Rescue Efforts Underway After Coal Hopper Collapse in Odisha

Rescue operations are in full swing after a coal hopper collapsed in a cement factory in Odisha's Sundargarh district, leaving three workers trapped beneath the debris. The large iron structure collapsed on Thursday evening at the Captive Power Plant of Dalmia Cement in Rajgangpur.

Authorities are utilizing cranes to clear the rubble under which the workers are believed to be trapped. Dalmia Cement has issued a statement noting that the whereabouts of the three individuals are still unknown.

The company has engaged a third-party vendor to operate the coal hopper, and the plant's operations team, in collaboration with the district administration and state government, is focusing its efforts on rescuing the trapped workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)