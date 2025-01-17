Indonesia's Carbon Credit Initiative: A Step Toward Net Zero

Indonesia is set to launch the sale of carbon credit certificates to international buyers next week, in an effort to support its mission for carbon neutrality. The initiative will commence on January 20, according to the country's carbon exchange.

The certificates, representing emission reductions totaling 2.48 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent from several power projects on Java island, highlight the nation's strategic approach to minimize its carbon footprint. This follows the country's launch of domestic carbon credit trading in September 2023, which has struggled with liquidity.

Under the leadership of President Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia aims to expedite its target for net zero emissions to 2050. This includes initiatives like retiring coal-fired power plants, reflecting an ambitious green agenda from one of the world's largest greenhouse gas emitters.

