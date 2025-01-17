Chhattisgarh's Courageous Stand: Jawans Overcome Bijapur Naxal Attack

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma assured on Friday that two jawans injured in the recent Naxal attack in Bijapur are recuperating and in stable condition. Hailing from Assam and Ladakh, the jawans are expected to recover soon, with one sustaining a leg injury and the other undergoing eye surgery.

In his conversation with ANI, Sharma stated, "Both jawans are now healthy and out of danger. One is from Assam and the other from Ladakh, and both are expected to recover soon. The leg injury of one jawan will heal quickly according to doctors, and the other had an eye procedure yesterday." He emphasized the challenging nature of their mission and confirmed communication with the jawans' families.

Earlier, Sharma condemned the Bijapur Naxal attack as a cowardly act, highlighting the widespread use of IEDs that pose a threat to security personnel, civilians, and animals alike. The attack, which took place near Putkel village under Basaguda police jurisdiction, was met with a prompt evacuation, ensuring the injured jawans' safety.

This incident comes amid heightened anti-Naxal operations by security forces in Bijapur, which recently resulted in the killing of five Naxalites, including two women. The encounter led to the recovery of an array of weapons and explosives, demonstrating the persistence of the security forces despite significant threats.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his commendation for the valor displayed by the security forces, following their successful operation against the Naxal elements in the region. With the ongoing operations, both state officials and the military remain vigilant against the threat of Naxalite violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)