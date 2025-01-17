Left Menu

PM Modi Applauds Lohum's Role in Advancing India's Sustainable Future

During the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, PM Narendra Modi visited Lohum's stall, lauding their contributions to India's transition towards a sustainable, self-reliant economy. This visit highlights government's dedication to establishing India as a crucial player in clean-tech and critical minerals sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:04 IST
LOHUM CEO Rajat Verma with PM Modi in company's Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 stall (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognized Lohum for its pioneering efforts in sustainable critical minerals and clean-tech innovation. Rajat Verma, Founder and CEO of Lohum, expressed gratitude towards PM Modi for promoting a policy environment supportive of indigenous advancements.

The Prime Minister's tour of Lohum's exhibit showcased the company's leadership in the critical minerals circular economy and its substantial innovation capabilities. Verma remarked on the privilege of demonstrating Lohum's impact on India's energy transition towards a greener and self-reliant future.

Lohum remains at the forefront of India's sustainable initiative, holding a 90% stake in the Indian sustainable critical minerals market. The Prime Minister's visit underscores the government's commitment to positioning India as a global hub for sustainable materials, bolstering the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

