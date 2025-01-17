PM Modi Applauds Lohum's Role in Advancing India's Sustainable Future

At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognized Lohum for its pioneering efforts in sustainable critical minerals and clean-tech innovation. Rajat Verma, Founder and CEO of Lohum, expressed gratitude towards PM Modi for promoting a policy environment supportive of indigenous advancements.

The Prime Minister's tour of Lohum's exhibit showcased the company's leadership in the critical minerals circular economy and its substantial innovation capabilities. Verma remarked on the privilege of demonstrating Lohum's impact on India's energy transition towards a greener and self-reliant future.

Lohum remains at the forefront of India's sustainable initiative, holding a 90% stake in the Indian sustainable critical minerals market. The Prime Minister's visit underscores the government's commitment to positioning India as a global hub for sustainable materials, bolstering the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

