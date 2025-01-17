Left Menu

Opting Out: Women Withdraw from Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Scheme

A few women in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district have applied to withdraw from the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme. The scheme, which offers financial aid to women, is under scrutiny for bogus beneficiaries by the Women and Child Development Department.

Updated: 17-01-2025 18:22 IST
A growing number of women in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district have submitted applications to opt out of Maharashtra's Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, as revealed by an official source on Friday.

The state-run program, promising a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to financially disadvantaged women, has been met with a tepid response from some beneficiaries. So far, 10 to 12 women have decided they no longer wish to receive the aid, prompting questions about the criteria and honesty of the enrollment process.

Earlier this month, Aditi Tatkare, the state's Women and Child Development Minister, announced plans to review the beneficiaries under the scheme following concerns about bogus registrations. However, as of now, there has been no directive from the government regarding the verification of applications.

