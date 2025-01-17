Mizoram Leads Broomstick Revolution

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced a landmark agreement on Friday, aligning with seven agencies to purchase broomsticks directly from the state's farmers. This move is an effort by the government to adhere to its electoral promises.

Highlighting local manufacturing, Lalduhoma also initiated the shipment of brooms produced by King Industries to other regions in the country. He emphasized the government's commitment to acquiring key agricultural products, reinforcing support for local farmers.

Agriculture Minister PC Vanlalruata revealed plans to begin ginger acquisition from 675 farmer societies on February 20. These efforts fulfill a Zoram People's Movement pledge to prioritize four crops, aiming to enhance agricultural sustainability and economic growth within Mizoram.

