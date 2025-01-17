Left Menu

Mizoram Leads Broomstick Revolution

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced agreements with seven agencies to purchase broomsticks from local farmers. The initiative is part of the government's commitment to buy four key crops, including ginger, turmeric, Mizo chilli, and broomsticks. This move supports farmer welfare and promotes competition.

Updated: 17-01-2025 20:22 IST
  • India

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced a landmark agreement on Friday, aligning with seven agencies to purchase broomsticks directly from the state's farmers. This move is an effort by the government to adhere to its electoral promises.

Highlighting local manufacturing, Lalduhoma also initiated the shipment of brooms produced by King Industries to other regions in the country. He emphasized the government's commitment to acquiring key agricultural products, reinforcing support for local farmers.

Agriculture Minister PC Vanlalruata revealed plans to begin ginger acquisition from 675 farmer societies on February 20. These efforts fulfill a Zoram People's Movement pledge to prioritize four crops, aiming to enhance agricultural sustainability and economic growth within Mizoram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

