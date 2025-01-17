Farmers' Fury: Hunger Strike and Minimum Support Price Demand

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has issued an urgent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to address farmers' longstanding demands, including the implementation of a legal Minimum Support Price (MSP), and to save the life of protestor Jagjeet Singh Dallewal, who is on day 53 of a hunger strike.

In a letter addressed to the PM, circulated through members of parliament and chief ministers, the SKM highlighted the 'apathy' exhibited by the Union government towards the farmers' plight, emphasizing the critical need for immediate dialogue and intervention. The farmers, under SKM and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have camped at Punjab and Haryana borders since February 2022, demanding MSP guarantees and protesting proposed policies.

SKM condemned the draft National Policy Framework for Agricultural Markets, labeling it a corporate-centric initiative and a 'reincarnation' of repealed farm laws. They warned it undermines farmers by excluding MSP provisions. The SKM urged political leaders to push the government for action and to stand against these policies, invoking Modi's past assurances to the farmers.

