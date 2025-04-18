Left Menu

Campus Clashes: Trump's Tax Threats Stir Protests

Protesters at the University of California, Berkeley, rallied against President Trump's threats to remove tax-exempt status from universities like Harvard, due to their handling of pro-Palestinian protests. The administration argues that universities promote Marxist ideologies, while institutions defend their academic freedom and independence from government control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 04:53 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 04:53 IST
On Thursday, the University of California, Berkeley's campus became a hotbed for protests as students and faculty criticized the Trump administration's stance on American universities. The confrontation focused on President Trump's threats to revoke tax-exempt status for institutions like Harvard, accused of supporting protests deemed anti-American.

The administration, led by Trump, has alleged that universities nurture Marxism and radical-left ideologies, especially following recent pro-Palestinian student demonstrations. Harvard President Alan Garber dismissed the administration's demands as violations of constitutional free speech and the Civil Rights Act.

The tensions have escalated as the IRS considers Harvard's tax-exempt status, while the Trump administration has frozen significant funding to the university. Despite this, Harvard and other institutions remain steadfast in protecting their academic and financial independence.

