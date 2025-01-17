Left Menu

Blaze at Moss Landing Sparks Evacuation and School Closures

A significant fire at the Moss Landing Power Plant in Northern California prompted the evacuation of 1,700 residents and the closure of a major highway. While awaiting the blaze to extinguish, emergency crews reported it hadn't spread beyond the site. Vistra Energy plans a thorough post-fire investigation.

A towering fire at the Moss Landing Power Plant, Northern California, alarmed officials as toxic smoke compelled the evacuation of 1,700 residents and the shutdown of a major highway. The fire, which erupted on Thursday, continued into Friday as emergency responders monitored its progress, opting not to directly engage.

The expansive facility, located 77 miles south of San Francisco and owned by Vistra Energy, contains vast numbers of lithium batteries vital for renewable energy storage. Though enclosed, the situation was labeled a 'disaster' by Monterey County Supervisor Glenn Church, who remains hopeful the fire won't escape its concrete confines.

This incident marks the third fire at the facility following previous occurrences caused by sprinkler malfunctions. Vistra has emphasized community safety and will launch an investigation post-extinguishment. As a precaution, local schools remain closed with an emergency meeting scheduled by county supervisors.

