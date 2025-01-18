Left Menu

Defence Minister Lauds Civilian Contributions to Navy's Strength

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended civilian workers for bolstering the Indian Navy's infrastructure and innovation. Highlighting their crucial behind-the-scenes role, Singh stressed the importance of civilian support in advancing naval operations amidst growing maritime and cyber security challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 10:10 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extolled the essential role that civilian workers play in fortifying the Navy's infrastructure and innovation. His remarks came during an event commemorating the 'Year of Naval Civilians', organized by the Indian Navy at Dr DS Kothari Auditorium, DRDO Bhawan.

Singh noted that civilians occupy numerous vital positions within the Navy, including Command Headquarters, Dockyards, and Material Organizations. He emphasized, "It is our civilians who lay the foundation of the Navy's robust infrastructure."

While public attention often focuses on technological marvels like ultra-modern vessels and aircraft carriers, Singh highlighted the indispensable work performed by civilian engineers and workers behind the scenes. He acknowledged their crucial role in supporting the Navy's complex operations and in fostering technological advancements.

The Defence Minister underscored India's economic prosperity's link to maritime security, stressing the importance of safeguarding territorial waters and sea routes. Singh pointed out increased naval threats in regions like the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea, prompting the Indian Navy to bolster its presence. He also highlighted the rising importance of cyber security in maritime contexts, urging greater awareness and preparedness against cyber threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

