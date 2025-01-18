Chilika Lake: A Haven for Migratory Birds

The Chilika Wildlife Division in Odisha embarked on its annual bird census today to gauge the health of its unique ecosystem. Observers noted the presence of species like Glossy Ibis, Purple Moorhen, Pintail, Godwit, Great Egret, and Bronze-winged Jacana among others in the region.

The Odisha Forest Department has committed to safeguarding the migratory birds, which have arrived in Chilika a month earlier than usual—marking an unexpected shift in their migratory patterns. According to officials, these migratory birds typically begin arriving in late October.

Chilika Lake, stretching along India's east coast, is renowned as the largest wintering ground for migratory waterfowl in the sub-continent, according to the Chilika Development Authority. The 2024 survey recorded 11,37,759 birds, a slight rise from the previous year's count of 11,31,929. These birds travel vast distances from regions like Siberia, the Caspian, and Kazakhstan to congregate in the Chilka Lake wetlands.

This biodiversity hotspot is home to several rare and endangered species listed in the IUCN Red List, underpinning the critical ecological value of Chilika Lagoon. The wetlands of Nalabana Bird Sanctuary and the village of Mangalajodi on Chilka's banks serve as vital refuges for these migratory visitors.

