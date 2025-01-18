Left Menu

Chilika Lake: A Haven for Migratory Birds

The Chilika Wildlife Division in Odisha conducted its annual bird census to monitor ecosystem health. Various bird species, including early-arriving migratory birds, were recorded. Chilika Lake, India's largest wintering ground for migratory waterfowl, saw a slight increase in bird numbers, highlighting its biodiversity significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 10:14 IST
Chilika Lake: A Haven for Migratory Birds
Officials visit Chilika Wildlife Division (Photo/Chilika Wildlife Department ). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chilika Wildlife Division in Odisha embarked on its annual bird census today to gauge the health of its unique ecosystem. Observers noted the presence of species like Glossy Ibis, Purple Moorhen, Pintail, Godwit, Great Egret, and Bronze-winged Jacana among others in the region.

The Odisha Forest Department has committed to safeguarding the migratory birds, which have arrived in Chilika a month earlier than usual—marking an unexpected shift in their migratory patterns. According to officials, these migratory birds typically begin arriving in late October.

Chilika Lake, stretching along India's east coast, is renowned as the largest wintering ground for migratory waterfowl in the sub-continent, according to the Chilika Development Authority. The 2024 survey recorded 11,37,759 birds, a slight rise from the previous year's count of 11,31,929. These birds travel vast distances from regions like Siberia, the Caspian, and Kazakhstan to congregate in the Chilka Lake wetlands.

This biodiversity hotspot is home to several rare and endangered species listed in the IUCN Red List, underpinning the critical ecological value of Chilika Lagoon. The wetlands of Nalabana Bird Sanctuary and the village of Mangalajodi on Chilka's banks serve as vital refuges for these migratory visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025