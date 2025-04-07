Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Medical Helicopter Crash in Japan's Seas

A medical transport helicopter crashed into the sea in southwestern Japan, resulting in the deaths of a patient and two others. Three survivors, including the pilot, mechanic, and a nurse, were rescued with hypothermia. The coast guard is investigating the cause of the crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 07-04-2025 07:02 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 07:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

A medical transport helicopter crashed into the sea off southwestern Japan, leading to the deaths of a patient and two others, the Japan coast guard reported.

The pilot, Hiroshi Hamada, 66; mechanic Kazuto Yoshitake; and nurse Sakura Kunitake, 28, were found clinging to inflatable lifesavers by rescuers and were suffering from hypothermia but were conscious. A coast guard official disclosed this information under the condition of anonymity following regulatory requirements. Confusion initially surrounded Yoshitake's first name spelling, but it was later corrected.

The remains of a medical doctor, Kei Arakawa, 34; the patient, Mitsuki Motoishi, 86; and caretaker Kazuyoshi Motoishi, 68, were later retrieved by a Japan Air Self-Defense Force helicopter. The crashed helicopter was en route to a hospital in Fukuoka from Nagasaki prefecture when it went down. The coast guard has launched an investigation to determine the accident's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

