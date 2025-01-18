Prime Minister Modi Advances Rural Empowerment with Massive Property Card Distribution

In a landmark initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute sixty-five lakh property cards to owners through a video conference today. Scheduled at 12:30 pm, this distribution forms a part of the expansive SVAMITVA scheme, aimed at propelling economic progress in rural India by establishing clear property rights using advanced drone technology for surveying.

The SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) initiative has been transformative in rural India. The Government, through this program, is providing precise property ownership data, facilitating a notable decrease in land disputes by ensuring clear ownership records for rural households.

This scheme is a critical milestone in India's journey towards rural empowerment and better governance. It supports the monetization of properties, enhances access to bank loans, enables precise property and tax assessments, reduces property-related disputes, and empowers comprehensive village-level planning.

A comprehensive drone survey has concluded in over 3.17 lakh villages, capturing 92% of the targeted areas. To date, approximately 2.25 crore property cards have been issued for over 1.53 lakh villages. Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Tripura, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Haryana have reached full saturation under the scheme. Drone surveys have been conducted in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and several Union Territories.

Initially launched on April 24, 2020, on National Panchayati Raj Day by Prime Minister Modi, the scheme intended to provide 'Record of Rights' to rural property owners using drone and GIS technology. Notably, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister distributed the first property cards virtually on October 11, 2020. (ANI)

