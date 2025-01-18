Sealdah Court Verdict in RG Kar Case: Justice Anticipation Mounts

Today, the Sealdah Court is expected to deliver its verdict in the highly anticipated RG Kar rape-murder case, amid calls for justice from political leaders and the public. Union Minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar voiced his hope for a just ruling while criticizing the Kolkata Police for mishandling crucial evidence.

Majumdar expressed confidence that the court would provide a fair verdict despite the evidence challenges, emphasizing the need for justice in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor, which sparked public protests. The main accused, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, was apprehended soon after the crime.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh reiterated the party's stance advocating for the death penalty for the accused. Ghosh praised swift police action and the CBI's corroboration of guilt, urging the court to confirm the accused's guilt. He labeled the crime a significant social issue that demands a severe penalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)