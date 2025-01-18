Left Menu

Sealdah Court Verdict in RG Kar Case: Justice Anticipation Mounts

As Sealdah Court prepares to deliver its verdict in the high-profile RG Kar rape-murder case, political leaders express hope for justice. Criticism arises over police mishandling and demands for strict punishment resound. The trial's outcome holds significant implications for both political and social justice in West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 10:58 IST
Sealdah Court Verdict in RG Kar Case: Justice Anticipation Mounts
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Today, the Sealdah Court is expected to deliver its verdict in the highly anticipated RG Kar rape-murder case, amid calls for justice from political leaders and the public. Union Minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar voiced his hope for a just ruling while criticizing the Kolkata Police for mishandling crucial evidence.

Majumdar expressed confidence that the court would provide a fair verdict despite the evidence challenges, emphasizing the need for justice in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor, which sparked public protests. The main accused, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, was apprehended soon after the crime.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh reiterated the party's stance advocating for the death penalty for the accused. Ghosh praised swift police action and the CBI's corroboration of guilt, urging the court to confirm the accused's guilt. He labeled the crime a significant social issue that demands a severe penalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025