Sealdah Court Verdict in RG Kar Case: Justice Anticipation Mounts
As Sealdah Court prepares to deliver its verdict in the high-profile RG Kar rape-murder case, political leaders express hope for justice. Criticism arises over police mishandling and demands for strict punishment resound. The trial's outcome holds significant implications for both political and social justice in West Bengal.
- Country:
- India
Today, the Sealdah Court is expected to deliver its verdict in the highly anticipated RG Kar rape-murder case, amid calls for justice from political leaders and the public. Union Minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar voiced his hope for a just ruling while criticizing the Kolkata Police for mishandling crucial evidence.
Majumdar expressed confidence that the court would provide a fair verdict despite the evidence challenges, emphasizing the need for justice in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor, which sparked public protests. The main accused, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, was apprehended soon after the crime.
Meanwhile, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh reiterated the party's stance advocating for the death penalty for the accused. Ghosh praised swift police action and the CBI's corroboration of guilt, urging the court to confirm the accused's guilt. He labeled the crime a significant social issue that demands a severe penalty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judicial Body Declines Referral of Justices for Gift Disclosure Concerns
Judicial Body Rejects DOJ Referral for Justices Thomas and Jackson
Justice CT Ravikumar: From Rural Roots to Supreme Court
Escalating Protests: Students and Supporters Halt Railways in Patna, Demand Justice from BPSC
Justice for Chandan Gupta: Convictions in 2018 Kasganj Communal Clash