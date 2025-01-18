Mysterious Illness Sparks Concerns in Rajouri's Badhal Village

The State Health Department in Jammu and Kashmir is conducting door-to-door surveillance in the village of Badhal, Rajouri district, following a mysterious illness that has resulted in 16 reported deaths and affected 38 individuals since early December 2024. Despite medical efforts, the cause remains elusive.

Dilmir Choudhary, ADC Kotranka, emphasized ongoing surveillance and the presence of medical teams. "Since December, we have been active. Health teams are constantly monitoring the situation," Choudhary noted, urging residents not to panic.

Efforts to identify the illness's cause involve leading institutions, including PGIMER Chandigarh, the National Institute of Virology, and the NCDC. Medical teams are monitoring the affected areas, with assurances that the situation is being handled. Village surveillance has been active since December 7, with assistance provided in four wards.

Dr. Vinod Kumar, BMO Kotranka, detailed the response, saying, "We're closely monitoring the situation, with reports expected within 8-10 days. Medical assistance and door-to-door counseling are ongoing with ICMR collecting daily samples." Dr. Ashwani, GMC Rajouri, noted that the illness seems non-infectious, affecting only three specific families, and stated there is "no need for public worry."

As the mystery deepens, local authorities remain on high alert, with coordinated efforts between the Rajouri district administration, health department, and police to investigate the deaths and provide support to affected families, as they work to uncover the illness's origin and ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)