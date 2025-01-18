Left Menu

Mysterious Illness Sparks Concerns in Rajouri's Badhal Village

A mysterious disease has claimed 16 lives in Badhal village, Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, while affecting 38 others. Despite efforts by authorities and medical experts, the cause remains unknown. Local officials assure residents not to fear, highlighting that the illness is concentrated within specific families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 12:05 IST
Mysterious Illness Sparks Concerns in Rajouri's Badhal Village
Health surveillance teams monitor situation in Rajouri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The State Health Department in Jammu and Kashmir is conducting door-to-door surveillance in the village of Badhal, Rajouri district, following a mysterious illness that has resulted in 16 reported deaths and affected 38 individuals since early December 2024. Despite medical efforts, the cause remains elusive.

Dilmir Choudhary, ADC Kotranka, emphasized ongoing surveillance and the presence of medical teams. "Since December, we have been active. Health teams are constantly monitoring the situation," Choudhary noted, urging residents not to panic.

Efforts to identify the illness's cause involve leading institutions, including PGIMER Chandigarh, the National Institute of Virology, and the NCDC. Medical teams are monitoring the affected areas, with assurances that the situation is being handled. Village surveillance has been active since December 7, with assistance provided in four wards.

Dr. Vinod Kumar, BMO Kotranka, detailed the response, saying, "We're closely monitoring the situation, with reports expected within 8-10 days. Medical assistance and door-to-door counseling are ongoing with ICMR collecting daily samples." Dr. Ashwani, GMC Rajouri, noted that the illness seems non-infectious, affecting only three specific families, and stated there is "no need for public worry."

As the mystery deepens, local authorities remain on high alert, with coordinated efforts between the Rajouri district administration, health department, and police to investigate the deaths and provide support to affected families, as they work to uncover the illness's origin and ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025