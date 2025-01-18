PM Modi's SVAMITVA Scheme: Empowering Rural India Through Property Rights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has distributed over 65 lakh property cards as part of the SVAMITVA scheme to property owners across ten states and two union territories. The initiative aims to provide legal ownership to property holders in rural areas using advanced drone technology.

Attending the event in Ahmedabad, BJP National President JP Nadda highlighted the government's commitment to empowering marginalized communities under PM Modi's leadership. Focusing on various societal sections such as villages, women, youth, and farmers, he reiterated the government's vision of inclusive growth and empowerment.

Launched on April 24, 2020, the SVAMITVA scheme has reached full saturation in several states and union territories. The initiative facilitates property monetization and institutional credit while reducing disputes, enhancing economic progress, and improving administrative governance in rural regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)