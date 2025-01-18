Left Menu

PM Modi's SVAMITVA Scheme: Empowering Rural India Through Property Rights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed 65 lakh property cards under the SVAMITVA scheme, benefitting ten states and two union territories. Emphasizing empowerment, the program aims to enhance rural India's economic progress by granting property rights using cutting-edge technology, while reducing land disputes and facilitating village-level planning.

PM Modi distributes over 65 lakh property cards under SVAMITVA scheme (Photo/Yotube:Narendra Modi)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has distributed over 65 lakh property cards as part of the SVAMITVA scheme to property owners across ten states and two union territories. The initiative aims to provide legal ownership to property holders in rural areas using advanced drone technology.

Attending the event in Ahmedabad, BJP National President JP Nadda highlighted the government's commitment to empowering marginalized communities under PM Modi's leadership. Focusing on various societal sections such as villages, women, youth, and farmers, he reiterated the government's vision of inclusive growth and empowerment.

Launched on April 24, 2020, the SVAMITVA scheme has reached full saturation in several states and union territories. The initiative facilitates property monetization and institutional credit while reducing disputes, enhancing economic progress, and improving administrative governance in rural regions.

