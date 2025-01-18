Spiritual Unity: Rajnath Singh's Dive into Maha Kumbh 2025 at Prayagraj

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday participated in the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025 at Prayagraj, taking a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam. Following his dip, Singh performed traditional rituals at the confluence of the holy Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati rivers.

Singh was joined by BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and other party leaders. Earlier, he announced his intention to participate in the event via social media platform X. The Uttar Pradesh government reported that by 10 a.m. on Saturday, over 1.98 million pilgrims had converged on the site, with both local and international devotees embracing the spiritual energy.

As of January 17, the Maha Kumbh Mela has seen more than 73 million attendees. The gathering draws a diverse mix of people, transcending social and cultural barriers, united in devotion. The event will continue with significant bathing dates until February 26. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)