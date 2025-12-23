Exodus of Indian Healthcare Professionals from the UK: Financial and Immigration Hurdles

India and the UK have long shared a deep connection through healthcare, rooted in colonial history. However, many Indian medical professionals are now choosing to leave the UK, driven by financial and immigration hurdles that make long-term careers in the National Health Service (NHS) less appealing.

Interviews with Indian-origin NHS doctors reveal that the financial pressures and stringent immigration policies outweigh the satisfaction of clinical work in the UK. Visas for Indian health workers dropped significantly, with many choosing destinations like Australia and Canada offering better compensation and career pathways.

The shift is compounded by a shortage of training positions and rising competition from locally trained doctors. Financial strains, high taxes, and a shift towards reducing temporary staffing further exacerbate the situation, pushing Indian healthcare professionals to seek better opportunities abroad.