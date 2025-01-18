Freedom Park Society Challenges Hefty Environmental Penalty by HSPCB

The National Green Tribunal has sought a response from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) concerning an appeal by Gurugram's Freedom Park Society. This appeal challenges a hefty Rs 1.55 crore environmental compensation for deficiencies in their Sewerage Treatment Plant.

Advocate Sumit Gehlot defended the society, attributing the plant's malfunctions in August 2022 to excessive flooding caused by severe rainfall, rather than negligence on their part. He emphasized that remedial measures were promptly undertaken, restoring the plant to compliance with environmental standards, which was corroborated by independent lab tests.

Gehlot critiqued the prolonged penalty period of 415 days, labeling it as arbitrary and inconsistent with the 'Polluter Pay' principle established by the Supreme Court. He maintained that the society should not be penalized for circumstances beyond their control, such as natural calamities.

(With inputs from agencies.)