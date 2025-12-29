Left Menu

Tragic End: Air Hostess Dies After Late-Night Party in Gurugram

Simran Dadwal, a 25-year-old air hostess from Mohali, died in Gurugram after experiencing breathing difficulty post-party. Police conducted a postmortem and sent a viscera sample for testing to determine the cause of death. Investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 29-12-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 21:51 IST
Tragic End: Air Hostess Dies After Late-Night Party in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

An air hostess visiting a friend in Gurugram tragically died after a late-night party, police reported on Monday.

Simran Dadwal, a 25-year-old from Mohali, worked with Air India. She was at her friend Nitika's house in DLF Phase 1 for a party on Saturday night.

After drinks, around 5 am Sunday, Dadwal experienced breathing issues and was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead. Police are investigating and awaiting a viscera report to determine the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 Remains Steady Amid Market Shifts: Key Developments

FTSE 100 Remains Steady Amid Market Shifts: Key Developments

 Global
2
Birthday Chaos: Violent Outburst at Roadside Eatery

Birthday Chaos: Violent Outburst at Roadside Eatery

 India
3
Rising Communal Tensions: Congress Demands Action Against Attacks on Christians

Rising Communal Tensions: Congress Demands Action Against Attacks on Christi...

 India
4
Anthony Joshua Survives Tragic Car Accident in Nigeria

Anthony Joshua Survives Tragic Car Accident in Nigeria

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025