Tragic End: Air Hostess Dies After Late-Night Party in Gurugram
Simran Dadwal, a 25-year-old air hostess from Mohali, died in Gurugram after experiencing breathing difficulty post-party. Police conducted a postmortem and sent a viscera sample for testing to determine the cause of death. Investigation is ongoing.
An air hostess visiting a friend in Gurugram tragically died after a late-night party, police reported on Monday.
Simran Dadwal, a 25-year-old from Mohali, worked with Air India. She was at her friend Nitika's house in DLF Phase 1 for a party on Saturday night.
After drinks, around 5 am Sunday, Dadwal experienced breathing issues and was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead. Police are investigating and awaiting a viscera report to determine the cause.
