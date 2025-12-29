Tragic End: Air Hostess Dies After Late-Night Party in Gurugram

An air hostess visiting a friend in Gurugram tragically died after a late-night party, police reported on Monday.

Simran Dadwal, a 25-year-old from Mohali, worked with Air India. She was at her friend Nitika's house in DLF Phase 1 for a party on Saturday night.

After drinks, around 5 am Sunday, Dadwal experienced breathing issues and was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead. Police are investigating and awaiting a viscera report to determine the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)