Odisha Revolutionizes Power Distribution with Innovative Technology Centre
Odisha inaugurates a pioneering power distribution technology centre, aimed at enhancing the state's distribution network. Managed by TPCODL, a joint venture between Tata Power and the Odisha government, the centre incorporates advanced infrastructure to ensure resilient, reliable power for consumers and industries, representing a future-ready energy ecosystem.
On Saturday, Odisha's deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo inaugurated a cutting-edge power distribution technology centre, heralding a significant advancement in the state's distribution network management.
The facility, established by TPCODL—a collaboration between Tata Power and the Odisha government—is seen as a vital step towards bolstering Odisha’s power infrastructure. Singh Deo expressed pride in the initiative, emphasizing its role in making Odisha a hub of distribution excellence.
Featuring advanced operational and information technology systems, the centre houses a 24x7 power system control centre to provide real-time network monitoring and ensure uninterrupted power supply throughout Odisha. The inauguration was attended by top officials from both the government and Tata Power.
